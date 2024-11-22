Pralhad Joshi apologises to D’Cunha

Union Minister for Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi has apologised to John Michael D’Cunha, who heads the commission probing the alleged irregularities during the pandemic under the BJP rule, over his recent statements.

Following extracts of the commission’s report being reported in the media, Mr. Joshi had allegedly called Mr. D’Cunha a “Congress agent”. Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda and Dinesh Gundu Rao had even complained to the Governor over it.

In his letter addressed to Mr. D’Cunha, Mr. Joshi clarified that “the statements made by me were only and only in the context of the procedure adopted by the commission in not affording an opportunity to persons allegedly indicted”.

He further said: “I have no reason either to doubt your integrity or impartiality in discharge of your duties as a member of the commission.”

“At a personal level I must state that if the statements made by me unintendedly has caused any hurt or misgivings to you I do regret the same and place my sincere apology,” the Union Minister said.

