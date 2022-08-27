Prakash Raj participates in protest

Actor Prakash Raj takes part in a demonstration at Town Hall in Mysuru on Saturday against the release of convicts in the Balkis Bano case. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Actor Prakash Raj on Saturday participated in a demonstration against the recent release of convicts in the case relating to Balkis Bano’s gang rape and murder of her family members.

Mr. Prakash Raj was part of the protest held in front of B.R. Ambedkar’s statue on Town Hall premises, organised by the Karnataka Federation against Atrocities on Women (Karnataka Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Okkoota) and attended by representatives of different progressive organisations.

While criticising the Gujarat government for granting remission to the 11 convicts during the 75th year of Indian Indepencence, the actor said the release of the convicts in the case showed the BJP’s “moral bankruptcy”.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held another protest near FTS circle here against the release of the convicts in the Balkis Bano case.