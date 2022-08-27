Prakash Raj participates in protest

Special Correspondent MYSURU
August 27, 2022 20:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Prakash Raj takes part in a demonstration at Town Hall in Mysuru on Saturday against the release of convicts in the Balkis Bano case. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Actor Prakash Raj on Saturday participated in a demonstration against the recent release of convicts in the case relating to Balkis Bano’s gang rape and murder of her family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Prakash Raj was part of the protest held in front of B.R. Ambedkar’s statue on Town Hall premises, organised by the Karnataka Federation against Atrocities on Women (Karnataka Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Okkoota) and attended by representatives of different progressive organisations.

While criticising the Gujarat government for granting remission to the 11 convicts during the 75th year of Indian Indepencence, the actor said the release of the convicts in the case showed the BJP’s “moral bankruptcy”.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held another protest near FTS circle here against the release of the convicts in the Balkis Bano case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app