Prakash Raj gives “zero marks” to BJP govt. at Centre and State

August 07, 2022 19:56 IST

Multilingual actor Prakash Raj said he would give “zero marks” to the BJP government at the Centre and the State.

Reacting to queries from reporters at an interaction programme organised by Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) here on Sunday, Mr. Raj said he would have given “minus” in the report card of both the governments had it been allowed. However, he said he was giving zero marks as minus was not allowed and added that any score “below 30 marks is fail”.

He went on to find fault with the government for removing all restrictions on purchase of agricultural land, besides doing little to create employment avenues and reining in the prices of essential commodities. The increase in prices of petrol had cascading effect on prices of all essential commodities, he pointed out while questioning how can one run a government without vision.

When his attention was drawn to the efforts made to inspire patriotism among people through programmes like Tiranga Yatra, Mr. Raj called upon the BJP to instead promote patriotism by reducing prices of essential commodities and providing jobs.

He also criticised the BJP government for permitting the use of polyster to create national flags while workers in handloom units were without jobs. He questioned the government’s move to impose Goods and Service Tax (GST) on items such as milk. “How can I give you marks?” he asked.

Mr. Raj, who had unsuccessfully contested as an Independent candidate from Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency during the 2019 elections, said he had become the “citizen’s voice” ever since he entered politics. “I find it more powerful. I have not joined any political party even after so many years,” he said before adding that he will continue to be “an actor with a voice”.

While expressing concern over the situation in the country, Mr. Raj said the “system” has been badly ruined and it was not possible for any leader to set it right. Only the people of the country can set it right, he said while calling upon the people to come forward and take the country on the right track.

Mr. Raj also took serious exception to the laying of roads, removal of hoardings and installation of streetlights by the authorities whenever a VIP visits. “How can crores of rupees be spent when the Prime Minister is visiting only for a few hours?”, he asked while emphasising the need for authorities to lay the roads for the benefit of the public, who pay tax. “Lay the road for me. I pay tax”, he said.