Prakash Raj donates ambulance in memory of Puneet Rajkumar

Actor Prakash Raj at a function organised in Mysuru on Saturday in connection with donation of an ambulance for free service to the needy | Photo Credit: M. A. Sriram

August 07, 2022 06:30 IST

Puneeth Rajkumar was fondly referred to as Appu and the ambulance named APPU Xpress will be available free of cost to the needy

Multilingual actor Prakash Raj has donated an ambulance to Mission Hospital in Mysuru in memory of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Puneeth Rajkumar was fondly referred to as Appu and the ambulance named APPU Xpress will be available free of cost to the needy. Advertisement Advertisement “APPU Xpress” donated a free ambulance for the needy in memory of our dear #puneethrajkumar.. a #prakashrajfoundation initiative.. the joy of giving back to life..” Mr. Prakash Raj tweeted. Speaking at a function organised in the connection in Mysuru on Saturday, Mr. Raj said his dream was to have one such free ambulance service in operation in all districts of the State. He will not hesitate to raise funds for the project. He said his friends and well-wishers suggested that he donate the ambulance to Mission Hospital in Mysuru, which has been engaged in the service of the poor for more than a century. Mr. Prakash Raj also announced that he will shortly be setting up a blood bank on the hospital premises for the service of the poor.

