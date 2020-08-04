Prakash Nikam Amrit takescharge as Raichur SP

Prakash Nikam Amrit, who took charge as Superintendent of Police of Raichur district on Tuesday, told presspersons in Raichur that curbing matka gambling, illegal sand extraction and illegal toddy and hooch sales would be his top priority.
He said that he would work with the district administration in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Warning those trying to take the law into their own hands, he said that additional precautionary measures have been taken to keep the law and order situation under control in view of the Bhoomi Puja for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr.PC in the entire district and also banned liquor sales on Wednesday to ensure law and order in view of the ground-breaking ceremony for the Ram Temple, a release said.
