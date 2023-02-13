HamberMenu
Prakash Kammardi’s study on public issues to be released in Mysuru

February 13, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau,Krishnakumar R 6702

An independent study on real issues plaguing the society by former Agricultural Price Commission chairman Prakash Kammardi will be released in Mysuru on Tuesday.

The study has been undertaken to set the bar high for discussion and analysis of real issues in the run-up to the forthcoming elections in the State, said Mr. Kammardi.

The independent study titled ‘’Mukta Matadana – Samartha Sarkara’’ will be released by Kananda writer Devanur Mahadev at Hotel Kumar’s The White House at Bannimantap at 10 a.m. and political analyst Sudheendra Kulkarni will deliver the keynote address.

The event is being held ahead of the centenary celebrations of of socialist leader Madhu Dandavate. D.K. Giri of Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi, will speak on the late leader.

