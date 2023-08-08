HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prakash Hitnalli, veteran trade union activist, passes away

August 08, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Eighty-three-year-old Prakash Hitnalli lived alone in his native village of Hitnalli of Vijayapura district.

Eighty-three-year-old Prakash Hitnalli lived alone in his native village of Hitnalli of Vijayapura district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Prakash Hitnalli, veteran trade union activist and farmers leader, died in Vijayapura on Tuesday.

He was 83. He was unmarried and lived alone in his native village of Hitnalli.

As per his wishes, his neighbours donated the body to the BLDE B.M. Patil Medical College.

In May this year, he was among the four activists who were invited to inaugurate the May Sahitya Sammelan in Vijayapura. He spoke against the trend of creative writing that remains oblivious to the current social and political developments.

“In response to his felicitation then, Mr. Hitnalli read out a poem that could inspire the youth towards pro-people activism,” recalled Ladai Basu, convenor of the sammelan committee.

Born Prakash Kulkarni, he gave up caste indicative surname in the 1950s. He was fondly called Hitnalli Chacha by followers. He hailed from a zamindar family. But he distributed around 70 acres of his personal land among the poor landless and started living as a recluse. He was initially associated with the Congress but moved away to join the Communist Party of India due to the influence of leaders like Sangappa Managuli.

Mr. Hitnalli spent most of his life in pro-people struggles. He plunged into activism in his teens and joined the Praja Parishat that was active in some districts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The parishat led protests by landless against the landed zamindars.

He was jailed for his pro-labour protests in 1959 and 1961. He also worked as a journalist for some time, for the Mumbai-based Jagruta Bharata magazine. He was an associate of socialist and communist leaders like S.S. Arakeri, Balasingh Master, Sadappa Akki, Rajappa Dubey and M.R. Layadagundi.

“Mr. Hitnalli was not just a socio-political activist. He a man of varied interests. He had a deep and wide reading of the arts, music, literature and socio-cultural trends in the country. He influenced a generation of writers and activists,” recalls Sanat Kumar Belagali, writer, activist and close associate of Mr. Hitnalli.

“His ideology was not rigid. He was an associate of socialist, communist and Ambedkarite activists. It is a rare trait among activists who are committed to one ideology. He lived a simple life and was very accessible. He had to face the wrath of traders and commission agents for leading a protest by head load workers in 1969,” said Ramzan Dargah, writer who participated in a protest at the Vijayapura Agriculture Produce Market Yard.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.