Prakash Belawadi attends festival of short films and documentaries 

February 03, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Noted film director and actor Prakash Belawadi addressing the gathering at the second international festival of short films and documentaries at KSOU in Mysuru on Saturday.

Noted film director and actor Prakash Belawadi addressing the gathering at the second international festival of short films and documentaries at KSOU in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Noted film director and actor Prakash Belawadi attended the opening day of the two-day international festival of short films and documentaries – Paridrishya - organised by Mysuru Cinema Society at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) campus in Mysuru on Saturday.

Mr. Belawadi also spoke on “An Approach to Film Making” at the Paridrishya. KSOU Vice Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse and Chairman of the Mysore Cinema Society G.R. Chandrashekar were also present on the occasion.

More than 300 short films from 20 different countries have been submitted for the second international film festival on short films and documentaries. A total of 25 awards had been announced for the best among the films. The screening of the movies will be held at two auditoriums of KSOU and entry is free, according to the organizers.

