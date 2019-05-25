Prajwal’s offer not from the heart: Manju

Former Minister A. Manju, who lost as the BJP candidate in Hassan, has termed Prajwal Revanna’s offer to resign “not from the heart”.

Speaking to presspersons at Arakalgud on Friday, he said, Mr. Prajwal and his family were responsible for JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda’s defeat.

“Though I was his rival, I had expressed my wish to work for Deve Gowda’s victory if he contested from Hassan. But, because of pressure from the family, he had to leave the seat for his grandson and move to Tumakuru. Now, since people of Hassan are blaming the family for the present situation, Prajwal has offered to resign. He has not said it from his heart,” he said.

He wondered how the family had not understood the strength and stature of Mr. Deve Gowda before the polls. “Now all of a sudden they realise his importance in politics,” he said. Further, he opined that the alliance with the Congress had helped only two candidate — Revanna’s son in Hassan, and D.K. Shivakumar’s brother in Bengaluru Rural.