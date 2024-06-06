ADVERTISEMENT

Prajwal’s custody extended

Published - June 06, 2024 10:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Prajwal Revanna

The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Thursday extended extended the police custody of rape accused Prajwal Revanna for four more days till Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) subjected Mr. Prajwal Revanna to medical examination after his custody period ended on Thursday.

Mr. Prajwal Revanna, accused in rape and sexual harassment case, was arrested by SIT on May 31 from Kempegowda International Airport soon after he landed from Munich, a month after he fled to Germany hours after voting on April 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police questioned him about the video clips and the purpose of recording the act and storing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The SIT is yet to conduct spot inspection; it is also yet to get the report on his phone analysis by FSL and he needs to be questioned based on the report.

The SIT had sought five days custody to complete the formalities but the court granted four days’ custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US