Prajwal’s custody extended

The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Thursday extended extended the police custody of rape accused Prajwal Revanna for four more days till Monday.

Officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) subjected Mr. Prajwal Revanna to medical examination after his custody period ended on Thursday.

Mr. Prajwal Revanna, accused in rape and sexual harassment case, was arrested by SIT on May 31 from Kempegowda International Airport soon after he landed from Munich, a month after he fled to Germany hours after voting on April 26.

The police questioned him about the video clips and the purpose of recording the act and storing.

The SIT is yet to conduct spot inspection; it is also yet to get the report on his phone analysis by FSL and he needs to be questioned based on the report.

The SIT had sought five days custody to complete the formalities but the court granted four days’ custody.