Prajwal’s act unpardonable: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that the crime committed by the MP is unpardonable and so the question of forgiving him doesnot arise

Published - June 01, 2024 07:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said the crime committed by Prajwal Revanna, Hassan MP, is unpardonable and so the question of forgiving him does not arise.

He told presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday that Mr. Prajwal Revanna is in the SIT custody and investigation should proceed in the right path. “This is a serious case. We respect women in the country and an incident like this is disgusting. It should be investigated very strictly and thoroughly and we hope the judiciary will take the right action. The investigation should be completed at the earliest and the guilty should be handed out maximum punishment,” he said.

On Mr. Prajwal Revanna apologising, Mr. Joshi said he should apologise to the victims.

‘Should be arrested’

On the death of an officer of the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, Mr. Joshi said Minister B. Nagendra should resign immediately and he should be arrested.

He said that while the transactions had been done through the bank, efforts to destroy evidence and threaten witnesses were being made. The Minister should be arrested immediately and the investigation should be handed over to the CBI, he said.

The Union Minister alleged that the Congress had indulged in 100% corruption. A contractor has ended his life like in the case of contractor Santosh Patil, he said.

To a query, he expressed confidence that he would win the Lok Sabha election with higher margin than the previous election.

