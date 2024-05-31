Prajwal Revanna’s arrest will not damage party’s image, says G.T. Deve Gowda in Hassan

Former Minister and JD(S) core committee president G.T. Deve Gowda has said the arrest of the suspended MP of the JD(S) will not affect the party’s image.

At a press conference in Hassan on Friday, Mr. Deve Gowda said that soon after the case came to light, the party’s State president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy opined that the guilty should be punished. “We also welcomed the State government’s decision to form the Special Investigation Team to probe the allegations. And, soon the party suspended the accused,” he said.

Further, Mr. Deve Gowda said that the party was in favour of justice for survivors. “The people, who staged a protest in Hassan on Thursday demanded the arrest of the accused. Now, he has been arrested. With that, their demand is fulfilled. No leader of the party is making any efforts to influence the investigation,” he said.

Mr. Deve Gowda and other leaders of the JD(S) were in Hassan to campaign for their candidates in the Legislative Council polls.

