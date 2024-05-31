ADVERTISEMENT

Prajwal Revanna’s arrest will not damage party’s image, says G.T. Deve Gowda in Hassan

Updated - May 31, 2024 07:23 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 06:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and JD(S) core committee president G.T. Deve Gowda has said the arrest of the suspended MP of the JD(S) will not affect the party’s image.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a press conference in Hassan on Friday, Mr. Deve Gowda said that soon after the case came to light, the party’s State president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy opined that the guilty should be punished. “We also welcomed the State government’s decision to form the Special Investigation Team to probe the allegations. And, soon the party suspended the accused,” he said.

Rape-accused Prajwal Revanna remanded to SIT custody for six days

Further, Mr. Deve Gowda said that the party was in favour of justice for survivors. “The people, who staged a protest in Hassan on Thursday demanded the arrest of the accused. Now, he has been arrested. With that, their demand is fulfilled. No leader of the party is making any efforts to influence the investigation,” he said.

Mr. Deve Gowda and other leaders of the JD(S) were in Hassan to campaign for their candidates in the Legislative Council polls.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US