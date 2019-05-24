Prajwal Revanna to resign, offers grandfather Deve Gowda the Hassan seat

Prajwal Revanna of the ruling party, Janata Dal (Secular), has offered on Friday to resign his parliamentary seat to get his grandfather and party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda re-elected.

“As my grandfather is the founder and builder of the JD(S), I want to resign and get him re-elected from the Hassan seat through a bye-election,” said Mr. Revanna, the newly-elected Lok Sabha member.

The 29-year-old won the prestigious Hassan seat on Thursday, defeating A. Manju of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a margin of 1,41,324 votes. It is the only Lok Sabha seat that the JD(S) won, out of the seven it contested in a pre-poll alliance arrangement with Congress.

Deve Gowda (87) who opted to contest from the adjacent Tumkur, paving way for Mr. Revanna to make his political debut, lost to BJP’s G.S. Basavaraju by a margin of 13,339 votes.

JD(S) spokesman Ramesh Babu, however, told IANS that the party’s high command would decide if Mr. Revanna should resign despite his offer: “As it was the party’s high command which gave the ticket for Prajwal to contest from Hassan, it will discuss the issue and decide if he should resign, because he got elected on Thursday and is yet to take oath as a Lok Sabha member.”

The JD(S) is likely to meet here later in the day to analyse its poll debacle in alliance with the Congress.