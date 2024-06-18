In a relief to Bhavani Revanna, mother of rape accused Prajwal Revanna, former MP, the High Court of Karnataka granted regular anticipatory bail in the case of alleged abduction of one of the victims of her son’s sexual assaults.

On June 18, Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the order while allowing Ms. Bhavani’s petition seeking anticipatory bail. In addition to earlier conditions, the court permitted the SIT to take her to Hassan and Mysuru districts for their investigation. The court continued all the conditions imposed on her while granting interim anticipatory bail.

Though the copy of the judgment is yet to be released, the judge orally said that he has rejected SIT’s contention that once police request for custody of an accused, the courts have no power to question the reason for custody. It was found that she had answered majority of the questions posed by the SIT, and it cannot be expected that an accused answers the questions as required by the police, Justice Dixit said orally while narrating the gist of the judgment .

‘Media trial’

The court orally appealed to the media to exercise restraint while reporting on cases involving women, as it relates to health of the societal structure. A ‘media trial’ could make people jump to conclusions about guilt of the accused.

On June 7, the court had granted interim anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna on the condition that she appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by 1 p.m. on that day. She had appeared before the SIT as per the court order.

However, the court restrained the SIT from detaining her for questioning after 5 p.m. Also, the court directed her to cooperate with the probe while restraining her from entering or hovering near Hassan district and K.R. Nagar taluk of Mysuru district.

While terming the order of granting interim anticipatory bail, pending disposal of the main matter, is not ‘a prize’, but an order ‘passed in discretion, the court had directed that ‘no celebration, procession or the like shall be ventured by her or anyone’.

‘Bhavani not cooperating with SIT probe’

On June 14, the SIT’s special public prosecutors alleged in court that Bhavani Revanna was not cooperating with the investigation, and was giving misleading answers, and sought dismissal of her petition for anticipatory bail besides seeking cancellation of interim anticipatory bail granted to her, to enable the SIT to take her into custody.

On June 14, the court had heard the arguments till 7.10 p.m. as the SPP emphasised urgency, and reserved its order on her petition after completion of arguments on behalf the SIT and Bhavani Revanna.