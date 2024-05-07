May 07, 2024 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - belagavi

Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has demanded that the government of Karnataka transfer the probe into sexual exploitation of women by Hassan MP to the CBI, as he suspects that the Special investigation Team (SIT) cannot do justice to the victims.

“The whistle-blower and BJP leader Devaraje Gowda has alleged that the SIT is forcing him to remove the name of Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar from the case. This clearly shows that the SIT is full of officers who are puppets of Mr. Shivakumar. I do not believe the SIT,” he said.

“I have been warning of a CD factory in Karnataka. My predictions are coming true now,” he said. He said that the exploitation would not have political implications. The clips were shot during the tenure of the Congress-JD(S) alliance government (2018-19). “If there is any implication, then it should impact the Congress, and not us. All the 14 seats in northern Karnataka are BJP seats. We will retain all of them without any problem,” he said.

