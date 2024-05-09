ADVERTISEMENT

Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case: SIT to probe NCW’s complaint 

Published - May 09, 2024 10:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sexual abuse cases involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has launched a probe into a complaint by the National Commission for Women (NCW). 

The NCW wrote to the SIT on Wednesday bringing to its notice that a woman had complained to the commission alleging that three individuals in civil dress, claiming to be from the Karnataka police, approached her and tried to force her to give a false complaint in the case.

A senior SIT official clarified that none of the officials of the team had contacted or visited the house of the alleged victim in the case. “We have launched a probe to ascertain the identity of the three individuals who visited the victim’s house,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US