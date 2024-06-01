ADVERTISEMENT

Prajwal Revanna sex scandal | SIT waits for Bhavani Revanna at Holenarasipur residence in Hassan district of Karnataka

Updated - June 01, 2024 05:11 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 04:56 pm IST - Shivamogga

The SIT had served a notice summoning the MP’s mother Bhavani Revanna in connection with her alleged role in the abduction of a survivor in the sexual abuse case

The Hindu Bureau

Bhavani Revanna, JD(S) leader and wife of former minister H.D. Revanna. Photo by | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the sexual abuse cases against JD(S) member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna, have been camping at former Minister H.D. Revanna’s residence at Holenarasipur in Hassan district of Karnataka since 11 a.m. waiting for his wife Bhavani Revanna.

The SIT had served a notice summoning the MP’s mother Ms. Bhavani in connection with her alleged role in the abduction of a survivor in the sexual abuse case. In the notice, the SIT had told Ms. Revanna to appear before officials for interrogation between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on June 1 at her residence in Holenarasipur.

The officials reached the residence around 11 a.m. However, Ms. Revanna had not turned up until 4 p.m. Three advocates entered the residence and interacted with the officials.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, the advocates maintained that they had no clue if Ms. Bhavani would attend the inquiry. They claimed that they had come to collect information from the SIT officials about their visit.

On May 31, a court in Bengaluru had rejected Ms. Bhavani Revanna’s plea for anticipatory bail. She had sought bail in the case related to the abduction of a woman, who was allegedly sexually abused by Prajwal Revanna.

