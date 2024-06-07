The High Court of Karnataka granted interim anticipatory bail to JD(S) leader Bhavani Revanna in an alleged abduction case subject to her appearing before the investigating officer of the Special Investigating Team (SIT) by 1 p.m. on June 7, and to fully cooperate with the probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court made it clear that this is only interim anticipatory bail, and should not be treated as an award to her. Therefore, it should not be celebrated.

The High Court has kept the non-bailable arrest warrant against her (by a special court) in abeyance till further orders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the interim order on the petition filed by Ms. Bhavani seeking anticipatory bail after it was pointed out that the special court of magistrate for criminal cases against present and former MPs and MLAs had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against her on June 6. Last week, the special court declined to grant anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna while observing that there is a prima facie case against her requiring custodial interrogation.

Conditions specified by court

On a request by Senior Advocate and Special Public Prosecutor Ravivarma Kumar, the court directed Ms. Bhavani not to go anywhere near Hassan district and K.R. Nagar taluk of neighbouring Mysuru district.

The High Court directed the SIT not to detain Ms. Bhavani after 5 p.m. for questioning till the court passes further order on the petition. The investigating agency should not apprehend or detain her till further orders, the High Court said.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the hearing, the SPP claimed that she is the ‘mastermind’ of the entire abduction episode. The SIT secured a NBW as she had failed to appear before the investigating officer, as per an assurance given by her in a letter to the SIT.

However, Senior Advocate Sandesh J Chowta disputed this argument claiming that there was a sequence to developments. The SIT had not served notice to her. She had written to the SIT of her own accord.

Further hearing on the petition was adjourned till next week.

Ms. Bhavani has been accused of conspiring to abduct a former house help, who is an alleged victim of sexual abuse, to prevent her from giving statements against her son and former MP of Hassan Prajwal Revanna.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.