GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Prajwal Revanna sex scandal | Karnataka High Court directs Bhavani Revanna to appear before SIT by 1 pm while granting interim anticipatory bail in abduction case

Court said that this interim order is not an award and, hence, should not be celebrated

Published - June 07, 2024 12:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Bhavani Revanna, JD(S) leader and wife of former minister H.D. Revanna.

Bhavani Revanna, JD(S) leader and wife of former minister H.D. Revanna. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

The High Court of Karnataka granted interim anticipatory bail to JD(S) leader Bhavani Revanna in an alleged abduction case subject to her appearing before the investigating officer of the Special Investigating Team (SIT) by 1 p.m. on June 7, and to fully cooperate with the probe.

The court made it clear that this is only interim anticipatory bail, and should not be treated as an award to her. Therefore, it should not be celebrated.

The High Court has kept the non-bailable arrest warrant against her (by a special court) in abeyance till further orders.

Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case | The complete coverage

Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the interim order on the petition filed by Ms. Bhavani seeking anticipatory bail after it was pointed out that the special court of magistrate for criminal cases against present and former MPs and MLAs had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against her on June 6. Last week, the special court declined to grant anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna while observing that there is a prima facie case against her requiring custodial interrogation.

Conditions specified by court

On a request by Senior Advocate and Special Public Prosecutor Ravivarma Kumar, the court directed Ms. Bhavani not to go anywhere near Hassan district and K.R. Nagar taluk of neighbouring Mysuru district.

The High Court directed the SIT not to detain Ms. Bhavani after 5 p.m. for questioning till the court passes further order on the petition. The investigating agency should not apprehend or detain her till further orders, the High Court said.

During the hearing, the SPP claimed that she is the ‘mastermind’ of the entire abduction episode. The SIT secured a NBW as she had failed to appear before the investigating officer, as per an assurance given by her in a letter to the SIT.

However, Senior Advocate Sandesh J Chowta disputed this argument claiming that there was a sequence to developments. The SIT had not served notice to her. She had written to the SIT of her own accord.

Further hearing on the petition was adjourned till next week.

Ms. Bhavani has been accused of conspiring to abduct a former house help, who is an alleged victim of sexual abuse, to prevent her from giving statements against her son and former MP of Hassan Prajwal Revanna.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.