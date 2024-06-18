Prajwal Revanna remanded into 14 days judicial custody

Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, accused in three cases of rape, was remanded into judicial custody for 14 days by the Special Court of Magistrate for Criminal Cases against former and present MPs and MLAs on Tuesday.

His police custody ended on Tuesday and he was produced before the court. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing all cases related to him did not ask for his custody further, sources said. The court remanded him into 14 days judicial custody. He was shifted to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison Complex later in the day.

The SIT has taken him into custody in two rape cases till date, even as he has another rape case pending against him. The team is yet to conduct mahazar and medical tests on him in the third case, for which they are likely to take him into their custody again.