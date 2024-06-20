GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prajwal Revanna remanded in SIT custody for eight days 

Published - June 20, 2024 12:09 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, accused in three cases of rape, was remanded in custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for eight days, by the Special Court of Magistrate for criminal cases against former and present MPs and MLAs on Wednesday. 

The SIT had earlier taken his custody in two cases of rape, interrogated him and subjected him to a medical examination. He was produced before the same court on Tuesday and was remanded in judicial custody.

However, the SIT sought his custody in a third rape case registered against him and the court granted them eight days custody. The SIT will conduct mahazar and medical tests on him in the third case in the next eight days. 

