Prajwal Revanna remanded in judicial custody

Updated - June 29, 2024 10:04 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Prajwal Revanna

Prajwal Revanna | Photo Credit:

After his police custody in the fourth case ended on Saturday, Prajwal Revanna, former MP, was produced by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) before the 42th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, which remanded him in judicial custody.

The SIT officals did not seek his further custody and escorted him to the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara and handed him over to prison officials.

The SIT, which is probing four cases including rape and sexual harassment, made a submission before the court that they have recovered all the evidence, including digital and call record details, pertaining to the case. Mr. Prajwal was arrested in the early hours of May 31 after he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from Germany’s Munich.

Meanwhile, Mr. Prajwal’s counsel submitted that the former MP needed to be shifted to a private hospital in view of his illness. However, the court instructed him to submit a plea in this regard to jail authorities and the matter would be taken up in the next hearing after the consent was obtained.

