Prajwal Revanna of JD(S) files nomination papers in Hassan for Lok Sabha elections

March 28, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - Shivamogga

JD(S) candidate for Hassan Prajwal Revanna submitted his nomination papers to the district electoral officer in Hassan on March 28. He is seeking re-election to the Lok Sabha.

He was accompanied by his father and former minister H.D. Revanna, JD(S) MLAs A. Manju, C.N. Balakrishna and H.P. Swaroop. There was no leader of the BJP, the party’s alliance partner.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Prajwal Revanna took the blessings of his grandfather and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, visited Ranganatha Swamy temple at Mavinakere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prajwal Revanna is expected to submit another set of papers some other day when the party will organise a procession of his supporters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.