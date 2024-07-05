Prajwal Revanna moves Karnataka High Court for bail; court asks SIT to file its objections

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday ordered issue of notice to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on a petition filed by Prajwal Revanna, former member of Lok Sabha, in the case of allegedly raping a former domestic help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Prajwal moved the High Court as the Special Court of Sessions for criminal cases against former present MPs and MLAs on June 26 had rejected his plea for bail.

The special court had accepted the contention of the SIT that there is a threat of him tampering with the evidence or influencing witnesses due to his strong political background.

ADVERTISEMENT

The special court, while noticing that investigation was not yet completed, had also agreed with the SIT’s claim that there is a ‘flight risk’ if he is enlarged on bail as he had left the country a few days before registration of the crime even though he was aware of the information about circulation of video clips related to his alleged sexual assaults on women

Anticipatory bail

Meanwhile, the High Court also ordered issue of notice to the SIT on another petition filed by Mr. Prajwal seeking anticipatory bail in case of allegedly raping a former member of the zilla panchayat. The special court had rejected his plea for anticipatory bail on June 16.

Justice Krishna S. Dixit, before whom both petitions came up for hearing, asked the SIT to file its statement of objection and said that the petitions would be taken up for further hearing after two weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.