Prajwal Revanna moves High Court seeking stay of verdict till he approaches apex court

September 05, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda, on Tuesday moved the High Court of Karnataka seeking a stay of its September 1 verdict of declaring his election to Lok Sabha from Hassan constituency as null and void.

He made the request for staying the verdict till he filed an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s verdict.

Justice K. Nataraja, before whom an interlocutory application filed by Mr. Prajwal came up for hearing, has adjourned hearing on the application till September 8 while asking the respondents, A. Manju and G. Devaraje Gowda, who filed petitions in 2019 questioning the legality of his election, to file their objections for staying the verdict.

As per the provisions of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951, the appeal against the High Court’s verdict in an election petition will have to be filed by 30 days from the date of judgement of the High Court.

The court had set aside Mr. Prajwal’s election on the grounds that he had indulged in a series of corrupt practices like non disclosure of proper details of income and assets, wrong disclosure of the value of the properties, indulging in booth capturing and proxy voting, election expenditures in excess of the limit prescribed by the Election Commission of India, etc., under the provisions of the RP Act, 1951.

On finding that former Minister H.D. Revanna and Suraj Revanna, the father and brother of Mr. Prajwal too had indulged in corrupt practices to help him to win, the court had ordered notice to both of them to hear them before making a declaration under the RP Act that they too indulged in corrupt practices.