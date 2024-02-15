Prajwal Revanna favours a probe into irregularities in registration of coconut growers for copra procurement

February 15, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Shivamogga

Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna has asked the police to file a suo motu case against the officers of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) over allegations of irregularities in the registration of coconut growers for the procurement of copra.

Speaking at the DISHA meeting in Hassan on Thursday, Mr. Prajwal Revanna said that the Union government decided to procure copra at the minimum support price following demand from the growers and people’s representatives. However, the officers joined hands with select merchants to benefit only a few. “Within four days, 15,480 cards were distributed. How could they register so many growers in such a short time? Some officers registered names while sitting in a remote place,” he alleged.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama, who was also at the meeting, took the officers of APMC to task for not informing her and the Superintendent of Police about the developments at the registration centres.

Later, speaking to presspersons, Mr. Prajwal Revanna said the government would decide on whether to cancel the registration done so far or not. “Though there were 45 days for registration, it was stopped within four days. The whole process is doubtful. I have brought this issue to the attention of Union Ministers,” he said.