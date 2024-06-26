GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prajwal Revanna denied bail 

Published - June 26, 2024 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Prajwal Revanna

Prajwal Revanna | Photo Credit: file photo

The Special Court of Magistrate for criminal cases against former and present MPs and MLAs rejected bail to former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna on Wednesday.

Mr. Prajwal, who faces four sexual abuse cases against him and has been arrested in all the cases, had moved for bail in the first case registered against him.

Mr. Prajwal’s counsel Arun G. argued for him in the court and B.N. Jagadeesha, Special Public Prosecutor in the case, argued for the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat, who heard both sides, denied the accused bail.

Mr. Prajwal was initially booked for sexual harassment in the case registered on April 27, 2024, hours after he fled to Germany. His father H. D. Revanna, Janata Dal (S) leader and former Minister, was also an accused in the case, which was registered based on a complaint by a former domestic help at their house.

However, following the statement of the victim, SIT, which was formed to probe his alleged sex crimes, booked Mr. Prajwal for rape in the case, even as Mr. Revanna was booked for sexual harassment and has now been granted bail in the case. The SIT has challenged the bail order in the High Court.

Mr. Prajwal is presently in SIT custody in the fourth case registered against him on Tuesday. He has been booked for sexual harassment in the case, even as he faces rape charges in three other cases.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.