Prajwal Revanna denied bail 

The Special Court of Magistrate for criminal cases against former and present MPs and MLAs rejected bail to former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna on Wednesday.

Mr. Prajwal, who faces four sexual abuse cases against him and has been arrested in all the cases, had moved for bail in the first case registered against him.

Mr. Prajwal’s counsel Arun G. argued for him in the court and B.N. Jagadeesha, Special Public Prosecutor in the case, argued for the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat, who heard both sides, denied the accused bail.

Mr. Prajwal was initially booked for sexual harassment in the case registered on April 27, 2024, hours after he fled to Germany. His father H. D. Revanna, Janata Dal (S) leader and former Minister, was also an accused in the case, which was registered based on a complaint by a former domestic help at their house.

However, following the statement of the victim, SIT, which was formed to probe his alleged sex crimes, booked Mr. Prajwal for rape in the case, even as Mr. Revanna was booked for sexual harassment and has now been granted bail in the case. The SIT has challenged the bail order in the High Court.

Mr. Prajwal is presently in SIT custody in the fourth case registered against him on Tuesday. He has been booked for sexual harassment in the case, even as he faces rape charges in three other cases.