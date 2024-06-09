Prajwal Revanna case: What survivors expect from the State govt

Shivamogga

The survivors of the sexual abuse allegedly committed by JD (S) leader and former MP Prajwal Revanna continue to remain aloof from the outside world. While a few have come forward to register their complaints with the police, many have refused to complain, citing various reasons.

Social activists who are in contact with some of the survivors believe that there have been few efforts from the State Government to convince the survivors to come forward to register complaints.

Secrecy, a big concern

The primary concern that survivors raised was secrecy. “The victims are worried about their names being revealed once they report their case to the police,” said an activist, who has been in contact with a few survivors. Since the videos went viral, they have been facing hardship in their personal lives.

The State Government, particularly the SIT police, should take survivors into confidence, assuring them their identities would not be revealed. “If a survivor agrees to report her case, the police should ensure their security. The survivor should be kept in a safe place, which may be the home of a relative or any neutral place. The police should not visit places in their uniforms to avoid the attention of the people in the surrounding area,” the activist said. Besides that, the police should hire women lawyers and help the survivors resolve their doubts.

Hard to find jobs

In some cases, the survivors are very poor. They had been finding it difficult to find a job for their living since the videos had gone viral. “They are going through tough times psychologically and financially as well. If the government comes forward with compensation considering their plight and ensuring safety, they might come forward and file the case,” she added.

Soon after the videos went viral and the SIT was formed, many women activists from different parts of the state arrived in Hassan and staged a protest. They demanded the State Government open a helpline and make arrangements to offer counselling to those survivors, who required it. A helpline has been set up by the SIT. The police officials have responded to calls from the survivors. It is said that police officers are trying to reach out to the survivors through their friends and well-wishers just to ensure they are safe and healthy.

Meanwhile, the Department of Psychiatry at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences in Hassan, had offered to provide counselling to survivors. However, so far, nobody has approached the department.

New releases

Many survivors are worried about the unabated release of objectionable videos and photographs purportedly related to the Prajwal Revanna case.

A few photos and videos, reportedly, went viral in the last week of May. There is no clarity on who was behind the release of the content. Roopa Hassan, a writer and activist in Hassan, said that the police had failed to stop the release of the fresh content. “A team of technical experts should be engaged for this purpose,” she demanded.