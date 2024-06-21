ADVERTISEMENT

Prajwal Revanna case: SIT conducts mahazar in Hassan

Published - June 21, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the allegations of sexual abuse against former Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, conducted a mahazar at the government quarters allotted to the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, in Hassan on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Prajwal Revanna has been remanded in judicial custody. The SIT officials took him for the spot inspection after obtaining permission from the court. The procedure went on for four hours, starting noon.

Mr. Prajwal Revanna has been accused of sexually harassing many women. He allegedly committed a crime at the official quarters allotted to his grandfather, Mr. Gowda, in the city. Earlier, the police had conducted the mahazar at his residence at Holenarsipur in his presence.

Mr. Prajwal Revanna left the country on April 27, soon after the Lok Sabha elections. So far, three cases have been filed against him. He was arrested on the day he returned to India on May 31.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hassan

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US