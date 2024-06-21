GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prajwal Revanna case: SIT conducts mahazar in Hassan

Published - June 21, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the allegations of sexual abuse against former Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, conducted a mahazar at the government quarters allotted to the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, in Hassan on Friday.

Mr. Prajwal Revanna has been remanded in judicial custody. The SIT officials took him for the spot inspection after obtaining permission from the court. The procedure went on for four hours, starting noon.

Mr. Prajwal Revanna has been accused of sexually harassing many women. He allegedly committed a crime at the official quarters allotted to his grandfather, Mr. Gowda, in the city. Earlier, the police had conducted the mahazar at his residence at Holenarsipur in his presence.

Mr. Prajwal Revanna left the country on April 27, soon after the Lok Sabha elections. So far, three cases have been filed against him. He was arrested on the day he returned to India on May 31.

