Prajwal Revanna case: Delegation of activists from Hassan meet CM

A delegation of activists representing Hassan Zilla Janapara Chalavaligala Okkoota, a forum of pro-people organisations in Hassan, met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Tuesday and appealed to him for justice for survivors of the sexual abuse case allegedly committed by former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

Writer Roopa Hassan, journalist R.P. Venkateshamurthy, CPM leaders Dharmesh, K.S. Vimala, Vijay Kumar of Madiga Dandora Horata Samiti, Mamatha Shivu, activist, met the Chief Minister and submitted a memorandum.

Members of the delegation said this was a rare and complex case of sexual abuse. Women survivors had undergone mental trauma and faced difficulties inside the family and outside as well. The State government should ensure legal process in such a way that the identities of survivors are not published.

Some of the survivors belonged to economically and socially backward sections, they deserve additional support from the government. The government must make arrangements for counselling, legal advice, and necessary support for the survivors, they said.

They also urged the State government to take action against those who leaked the objectionable videos and allowed it to go viral. The delegation also appealed to Mr. Siddaramaiah to instruct the police to ensure the videos were deleted on all platforms on the internet. Further, they demanded setting up a special court to hear the case. The investigation by SIT should be completed at the earliest, and the government should ensure the accused are punished as per the law, they said.

