Prajwal Revanna announces C.M. Dhananjay as JD(S) candidate of Kadur

March 06, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna has announced C.M. Dhananjay, who recently joined the JD(S) after quitting the Congress, as the party candidate for Kadur Assembly constituency in Chikkamagaluru district.

Mr. Revanna, who held a meeting with the party leaders from Kadur at his residence in Hassan on Monday, told the media that Mr. Dhananjay would be the party candidate. He had taken approval from former CM H.D.Kumaraswamy and party’s State president, C.M. Ibrahim, to declare the candidate, he said. Bhoje Gowda, MLC, and others were present on the occasion.

Mr. Dhananjay, who was chairman of the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) during the Congress rule, joined the JD(S) recently. He held positions in the party as well. He was an aspirant for the party ticket to contest for either Chikkanayakanahalli or Kadur. However, he joined the JD(S), as he lost hopes of getting the Congress ticket, it is said.

Y.S.V. Datta, who won from the Kadur constituency on the JD(S) ticket in 2013, has joined the Congress. He is a strong contender for the Congress ticket in the Kadur constituency.

