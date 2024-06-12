Prajwal in SIT custody again

After a gap of two days, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday took Prajwal Revanna, former Hassan MP, into custody for six days to probe the third rape case pending against him.

A team of SIT officials took Mr. Prajwal on a body warrant from the central prison at Parappana Agrahara here and produced him before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

He was taken to SIT office for questioning on the third case of rape pending against him. Earlier Mr. Prajwal, through his advocate, had applied for anticipatory bail petition in this case. However, it was rejected and SIT was granted his custody.

Meanwhile, one of the Additional Special Public Prosecutors representing SIT, Jayna Kothari, resigned from the post.

It may be noted that a team of SIT women officials had arrested Mr. Prajwal on May 31 at the Kempegowda International Airport soon after he returned from Munich.

He was produced in court and taken into six-day custody before he was remanded in judicial custody.