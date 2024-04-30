Prajwal given ticket for elections though BJP-JD(S) knew about scandal, says Congress

April 30, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Belagavi

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Supriya Shrinate has accused the BJP-Janata Dal(S) alliance of giving Hassan Lok Sabha ticket to Prajwal Revanna, despite knowing about the controversy surrounding him.

“It is very unfortunate that Prajwal Revanna was allotted ticket, even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah knew about the scandal. It is tragic in fact,” Ms. Shrinate said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

She claimed that Prajwal Revanna, the alliance candidate in Hassan, had “sexually assaulted thousands of women, misusing his clout”.

She told reporters that the Prime Minister knew about Prajwal Revanna’s scandal contained in pen drives over six months ago. “Mr. Modi knew about it, but still gave ticket to Prajwal Revanna. He also campaigned with Janata Dal(S) leaders in Mysore on April 14. This clearly shows that Mr. Modi has no regard for the interests of girls. He does not care about the safety and welfare of girls and women. All his talk about women’s rights is selective,” she claimed.

She said that the Congress condemned wherever there was injustice to women and sought punishment for the offenders. “We stand by the victims and fight to see that they get justice and relief. As far as the Hassan case is concerned, the Karnataka government will take all necessary steps as per law. The State government has already handed over the case to the SIT for investigation and action will be taken within the framework of the law. We will not play politics over it,” she said.

“We are not going to mix politics in it. Several people concerned about the incident are calling from foreign countries and other States. They want to ascertain if a scandal of such proportions has really happened here. We are answering all queries. We will also support the victims,” she said.

