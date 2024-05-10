GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prajwal case: Siddaramaiah affirms faith in SIT; sets aside demand for CBI probe

Published - May 10, 2024 07:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit:

Setting aside the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the sexual harassment case against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday affirmed faith in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising the State police.

Speaking to reporters on his arrival at Mysuru airport, Mr. Siddaramaiah rejected the charges of the JD(S) that the SIT was a “puppet” in the hands of the government. He said his government never interferes in any lawful investigation by the police. “I trust the SIT will conduct an investigation as per law and submit a report,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also firmly rejected allegations that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had a role in the release and distribution of the explicit videos of the sexual harassment case allegedly involving Mr. Prajwal Revanna. “There is nobody’s involvement in the case. Neither mine nor D.K. Shivakumar’s,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah sought to recall the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s earlier aversion towards the CBI and said the JD(S) supremo would refer to the investigating agency as the “chor bachao” agency. The BJP too did not refer any case to the CBI when the Congress government was in power at the Centre, the Chief Minister said.

“However, it does not mean that I don’t trust the CBI. But, I have faith in our police that they will bring out the truth,” he said.

Reacting to JD(S) leaders’ allegation about “political interference” in the arrest of the former Minister H.D. Revanna, Mr. Siddaramaiah sought to know why the JD(S) leader had moved the court for anticipatory bail if there was no case. “If a false FIR had been lodged against him as he alleges, why should the court reject his anticipatory bail?” he questioned.

