Prajwal case: Protest march and public meeting in Hassan

Hundreds of people from different corners of Karnataka are expected to take part in the protest march and rally demanding the immediate arrest of JD(S) Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna, in Hassan on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many progressive organisations, including pro-women, pro-Dalit forums, and pro-farmers associations, as well as the pro-labour unions associated with the Left parties, have joined hands to organize the protest. They will take out a protest march from the Hemavathi Statue Circle and assemble for a public meeting, close to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Former MP Subhashini Ali and many other leaders will address the public meeting.

Dharmesh, secretary of CPM in Hassan, told The Hindu that the protest had received an impressive response across the State. “A few people from Kalaburagi, Haveri, and other places have already reached Hassan. We have made arrangements for their stay here. Many more people from Mysuru, Mandya, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Bengaluru, and Mangaluru will join us tomorrow. We are expecting a good turnout for the protest organised to uphold the dignity of women,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior journalist and progressive thinker R.P. Venkateshamurthy said that the protest would be historic. “I am impressed by the response to the protest. All factions of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, Raitha Sangha have come together, keeping aside their differences to fight for the women. In my opinion, this will be a historic event in Hassan,” he said.

In a press conference in Hassan on Wednesday, noted writer and advocate Banu Mushtaq said that the accused allegedly sexually abused women, who approached him for help. “The person who took the oath of office in the name of the constitution should have respected the law of the land, by cooperating with the investigation agency, instead of absconding,” she said.

CPM leader K. Neela came down heavily on the State government and the Central government for not arresting the accused. “Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda should have written to the Centre demanding the immediate arrest of the accused, his grandson,” she said.

Meenakshi Bali of Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane criticised former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for terming the protest an event sponsored by the State government. “This is not a political event. People are voluntarily joining the protest to uphold the dignity of women. We are not here to do politics,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.