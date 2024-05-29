ADVERTISEMENT

Prajwal case: Hassan court remands accused in SIT custody

Published - May 29, 2024 07:52 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A Hassan court has remanded two people arrested on the charge of circulating objectionable content related to Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for three days.

On Tuesday, the SIT police arrested Naveen Gowda and Chetan on charges of circulating objectionable content, based on a complaint filed by Poornachandra Tejasvi, a political agent of Mr. Prajwal Revanna, JD(S) candidate in the Lok Sabha polls.

The police brought the accused from Bengaluru to Hassan on Wednesday and presented them before the court. The Second Additional Senior Civil Judge and JMFC remanded them in police custody till June 1.

