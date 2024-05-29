GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Prajwal case: Hassan court remands accused in SIT custody

Published - May 29, 2024 07:52 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A Hassan court has remanded two people arrested on the charge of circulating objectionable content related to Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for three days.

On Tuesday, the SIT police arrested Naveen Gowda and Chetan on charges of circulating objectionable content, based on a complaint filed by Poornachandra Tejasvi, a political agent of Mr. Prajwal Revanna, JD(S) candidate in the Lok Sabha polls.

The police brought the accused from Bengaluru to Hassan on Wednesday and presented them before the court. The Second Additional Senior Civil Judge and JMFC remanded them in police custody till June 1.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.