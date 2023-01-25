Praja Dhwani Yatra to reach Yadgir on Saturday

January 25, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Yadgir

Praja Dhwani Yatra will enter Yadgir district on Saturday and a programme will be held in the city, president of District Congress Committee Basareddy Anapur and Member of Legislative Assembly Sharanabasappagouda Darshanapur have said.

They were addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday.

Mr. Anapur said that Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah will lead a team of party leaders and State party in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition in the Council B.K. Hariprasad and KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre will attend the event.

He said that corruption has reached the highest level under the BJP government in the State. The people of the State are upset with the bad governance being rendered by the BJP. “Our leaders will show the people how the government is being run and how corruption pervades all levels,” he added.

Mr. Darshanapur said that the BJP came to power using an illegal path. It has remained silent without taking any action even when prices of daily essentials and petroleum products rose sky high. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi frequently comes to the State to praise the BJP government.

The Praja Dhwani Yatra that commenced in Belagavi will conclude in Yadgir covering a majority of district headquarters in the region. The Congress will organise a bus yatra in two teams with one of them being led by Mr. Siddaramaiah and the other by Mr. Shivakumar. The team led by Mr. Siddaramaiah will start the yatra on February 3 in Basavakalyan and it will cover 112 constituencies, including Shahpur and Shorapur in the district on February 10, Mr. Darshanapur said.

Marigowda Patil Hulkar, Sharanappa Manegar, Bheemanna Meti, Sharanabasavappa Kamareddy, Sudarshan Nayak and others were present.