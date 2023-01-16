Praja Dhwani yatra to reach Hassan on January 21

January 16, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Hassan

The Congress party’s Praja Dhwani yatra will reach Hassan on January 21, said District Congress Committee president Eshwarahalli Laxman.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Monday, he said the party was expecting over one lakh people for the rally to be held as part of the yatra. The public programme would be held on the premises of L.V. Polytechnic College at Dairy Circle.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D.K.Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad, former KPCC president G. Parameshwara and other leaders would take part in the programme, he said.

Former Rajya Sabha member H.K. Javare Gowda, District Congress Campaign Committee chairman Devaraje Gowda and others were present at the press conference.