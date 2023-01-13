‘Praja Dhwani’ yatra of Congress to highlight ’administrative collapse’ under BJP

January 13, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The ‘Praja Dhwani’ yatra of the Congress kickstarted from Belagavi early this week will cover the Mysuru belt later this month and will highlight the ‘’administrative collapse’’ in Karnataka under the BJP.

The yatra which also signals the preparations for the elections just a few months away, will cover all the districts of the State and the party leaders expect a large gathering of nearly 1 lakh people at each of the public meetings. The yatra will cover Mysuru and Chamarajanagar on January 26 and reach Mandya and Ramanagara on January 27 after covering Hassan and Chikkamagalur on January 21.

G.C. Chandrashekar, Rajya Sanha MP and Praja Dhwani yatra coordinator for south Karnataka region, told media persons here on Friday that people of the State are ‘’fed up’’ of the BJP and the ‘’lack of governance’’ and the Congress will highlight the ‘’failures’ of the State government and reach out to the public.

Mr. Chandrashekar dubbed the BJP as a ‘’money making machine’’ and wanted to drive home the point to the people that it had failed in all spheres of governance. He alleged that the State was in financial mess and the government had availed loans to the tune of ₹5.12 lakh crore from various financial institutions. ‘’The State has become bankrupt under the BJP and the cumulative loan of ₹5.12 lakh crore was the highest for Karnataka since Independence’’, Mr. Chandrashekar contended.

He also claimed that development had stagnated and there was no implementation of any projects announced in the budget. So far only 43 per cent of the funds allocated to different sectors in the State budget has been spent. With less than 3 months prevailing for the financial year bulk of the allocation will remain unspent and lapse, said Mr. Chandrashekar.

The BJP national leadership also came under flak and Mr. Chandrashekar said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders are touring Karnataka in the run-up to the elections. But the BJP top leadership failed to conduct even an aerial survey of flood affected regions of Karnataka when the State was battered by unprecedented rains.

KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan said having failed the people on the development front, the BJP was raking up religious issues and its Ministers are talking of a Rama temple at Ramanagaram and Hanuman temple at Srirangapatana in Mandya. ‘The Congress is taking up only development issues germane to the people’’, he added.

Mr. Dhruvanarayan said based on the feedback from the party members, the list of candidates to be fielded in various constituencies would be released early once it was approved by the party high comman. This will give the candidates time to prepare for the poll..