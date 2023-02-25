Praja Dhwani Yatra in Dharwad on March 3

February 25, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A mega convention of Congress workers and well-wishers would be held in Dharwad on March 3 as part of the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ launched by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Saturday, president of Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagar Zilla unit of Congress Altaf Halwoor said that the convention was aimed at strengthening the party from the booth level.

He said the Congress convention would be held at Kadapa Maidan next to Dr. Mallikarjun Mansur Kalabhavan in Dharwad on March 3 at 5 p.m.

Among others, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah would be addressing the convention. A host of State Congress leaders would be participating in it.

Mr. Halwoor said that the objective of organising the political rally was to recapture the Congress bastion. He accused sitting of Hubballi Dharwad West Arvind Bellad of neglecting the constituency. He said the party would recapture the constituency from BJP this time.