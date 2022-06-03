Praise for Modi govt. programmes

Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented many pro-people programmes during his eight-year rule.

Addressing a press conference in Hassan Mr. Gopalaiah, who is also the Minister in charge of the district, said Mr. Modi had given an honest and pro-poor administration. People of the country had supported his leadership by re-electing the NDA to power in 2019 after five-year rule. .

The Centre had introduced many programmes for the benefit of agriculturists, women and backward classes. The production of agricultural products had gone up during his tenure. The Union Government had been giving subsidies to farmers and also increased the support price, he said.

Answering a question on the murder of JD(S) member of Hassan City Municipal Council Prashanth Nagaraj, the minister said the police had arrested two people within a few hours after the murder. As per the initial reports the act was committed in connection with differences between two families. The police would conduct the investigation, he said.

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, who was also present at the press conference, said the murder was an unfortunate incident. “It is shocking. A people’s representative has been brutally murdered in the city. I will meet his family members and convey my condolences”, he said.

Further, he said nobody should do politics over death of any person. He had a good relationship with Prashanth Nagaraj and had also sought his cooperation for the city’s development, he said.