HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prahlad Pandhari passes away

March 16, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Prahlad Pandhari

Prahlad Pandhari | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Veteran journalist and Karnataka Media Academy award winner Prahlad Rangacharya Pandhari passed away in Hubballi on Monday, after a brief illness. He was 86.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Prahlad Pandhari had a three-decade-long association with Samyukta Karnataka during which he worked in different sections before retiring as Senior Assistant Editor.

He had written extensively on various issues and had also contributed to the publication of Encyclopaedia of Mysore University.

Pralhad Pandhari had also served as vice-president of Dharwad District Union of Working Journalists (DDUWJ) and was honoured with a lifetime achievement award by DDUWJ in 2019. Office-bearers and members of DDUWJ have mourned his demise.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.