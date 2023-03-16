Prahlad Pandhari passes away

March 16, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Veteran journalist and Karnataka Media Academy award winner Prahlad Rangacharya Pandhari passed away in Hubballi on Monday, after a brief illness. He was 86.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Prahlad Pandhari had a three-decade-long association with Samyukta Karnataka during which he worked in different sections before retiring as Senior Assistant Editor.

He had written extensively on various issues and had also contributed to the publication of Encyclopaedia of Mysore University.

Pralhad Pandhari had also served as vice-president of Dharwad District Union of Working Journalists (DDUWJ) and was honoured with a lifetime achievement award by DDUWJ in 2019. Office-bearers and members of DDUWJ have mourned his demise.