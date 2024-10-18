Prahlad Joshi’s brother absconding: Home Minister

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday said that a fraud case has been lodged against Union Minister Prahlad Joshi’s brother Gopal Joshi and that he is currently absconding.

Speaking to presspersons in Bengaluru, the Home Minister confirmed that investigation is under way and three people have already been arrested in connection with the case.

“When a complaint is filed, it must be taken seriously. Mr. Gopal Joshi is absconding, and the police are continuing their investigation as per the law,” he said. Pointing out that he was not aware of any direct involvement of the Union Minister in the matter, the Home Minister said it was too early to comment on his role.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.