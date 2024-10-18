Prahlad Joshi’s brother absconding: Home Minister

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday said that a fraud case has been lodged against Union Minister Prahlad Joshi’s brother Gopal Joshi and that he is currently absconding.

Speaking to presspersons in Bengaluru, the Home Minister confirmed that investigation is under way and three people have already been arrested in connection with the case.

“When a complaint is filed, it must be taken seriously. Mr. Gopal Joshi is absconding, and the police are continuing their investigation as per the law,” he said. Pointing out that he was not aware of any direct involvement of the Union Minister in the matter, the Home Minister said it was too early to comment on his role.