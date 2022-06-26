Prahlad Agasanakatte Award presented

Research student Nagaraj Kori being honoured with the Dr. Prahlad Agasanakatte Student Story Award at a function in Hubballi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Research student Nagaraj Kori was honoured with the Dr. Prahlad Agasanakatte Student Story Award at a function in Hubballi on Sunday.

Felicitating the young writer after presenting the award in the function jointly organised by Akshara Sahitya Vedike and KIMS, Hubballi, on Sunday, writer Allamaprabhu Bettadur termed the initiative of identifying and honouring student writers as crucial. Nagaraj Kori’s story, Kalavalada Deegi Kunidittavva, was chosen for the award.

Mr. Bettadur said that writers of North Karnataka have desi (indigenous) sensitivity and because of its distinct regionalism, it has found base in Kannada literature. Judge of the contest Chidanand Kammar spoke on the award-winning story.

At the simple function presided over by M.B. Adnur, writer Prahlad Agasanakatte’s daughter, Akshata, recalled some memories associated with her father.

KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antaratani, writers Mahalingappa Nandur, C.M. Muniswamy, Virupaksha Kattimani, Channappa Angadi, Prakash Kadame, Sunanda Kadame, Shamasundar Bidarakundi, Zilla Kannada President Sahitya Parishat Lingaraj Angadi and others were present.