Pradeep Shettar condemned for making false charge against BJP leadership

September 03, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Belagavi

The BJP has condemned Member of Legislative Council Pradeep Shettar for criticising it over lack of respect to Lingayat leaders in the party.

In a letter to Mr. Shettar, BJP Rural district unit president Basavaraj Kundgolmath has criticised the BJP MLC for making allegations against the BJP leadership. This was released to the press later.

He, however, admitted that he had forgotten to invite Mr. Shettar to a programme to felicitate gram panchayat election winners held in Dharwad district recently.

“First of all, being a BJP member, he should not criticise the party in public fora. He should not spread rumours about the party. Most importantly, he should realise that the BJP does not neglect leaders of any community,” Mr. Kundgolmath said.

“All the BJP Chief Ministers were Lingayats except D.V. Sadananda Gowda. Mr. Shettar should not forget this fact. BJP has given ticket to six Lingayats for the seven seats in Dharwad district. Jagadish Shettar, who is the elder brother of Pradeep Shettar, lost the elections because he quit the BJP. All his earlier victories in six Assembly polls were because of the party and not because of his individual leadership qualities,” Mr. Kundgolmath said.

“It is true that I have forgotten to invite Pradeep Shettar for the felicitation. We had only two days left to organise the programme where over 145 gram panchayat members were felicitated. I have already tendered an apology to Pradeep Shettar for the lapse. I am willing to tender a public apology also. However, such personal issues should not make senior MLCs like Pradeep Shettar to make such allegations against the BJP or criticise its leadership,” Mr. Kundgolmath said.