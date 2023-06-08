Pradeep Raikar elected CREDAI State president

June 08, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

For the first time, a real estate developer and builder from Hubballi Pradeep Raikar has been elected as the State president of CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India) and he will be sworn in as the new president in the installation ceremony to be held in Hubballi on Saturday.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, chairman of CREDAI Hubballi-Dharwad Suresh Shejwadkar and president Sajeed Farash said that for the first time a builder from North Karnataka, a non-Bengalurean, has been elected to the State president’s post and it has provided a great opportunity for addressing the issues related to tier-2 and tier-3 cities in the State.

Mr. Shejwadkar said that real estate development is providing the highest revenue to the State government and CREDAI is not only bringing revenue to the government but also safeguarding the interests of both the builders and the investors, especially the commoners.

Bigwigs in real estate development, including the former national president of CREDAI Irfan Razaq, office-bearers Sunil Mantri, Ramani Shastri, Sridharan Swaminathan, will be participating in the installation ceremony on Saturday.

While Pradeep Raikar will be installed as State president, Sanjay Kothari will be installed as president of Hubballi-Dharwad branch.

Mr. Sajeed Farash will also be joining the State team, he said.

Mr. Sajeed Farash said that because of the credibility of CREDAI, which is now spread over 21 States, more people are investing in projects of 13,300 CREDAI members. While 50 lakh people are directly employed in real estate business, it is providing indirect employment to nearly two crore people, he said.

He said that now that a developer from Hubballi has been elected to the State president’s post, they expected that CREDAI will be able to address issues concerning the smaller cities. And, it will also help bringing in new construction technologies to the rest of the State.

He also said that under CSR activities, CREDAI is already organising skill development programmes and it will be expanded further under the new president.

CREDAI office-bearers Satish Munavalli and Amit Meharwade were present.

